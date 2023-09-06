Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, And Tom Hardy Hit The Road In The Trailer For Festival Darling The Bikeriders

It sure feels like it's tougher and tougher to get everyone on the same page these days, but there still remains a few hard-earned truths left in this cynical old world. For one thing, Jeff Nichols is one of the most interesting filmmakers around after directing features such as "Shotgun Stories," "Take Shelter," "Mud," "Midnight Special," and more. Secondly, movie lovers simply can't get enough of actors as charismatic as Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, and Mike Faist. Finally, and most importantly, if you put Tom Hardy in your movie, he's going to find a way to do an outrageously silly accent that you may or may not have to strain your ears to understand.

Put all that together and you come close to discovering the appeal of "The Bikeriders," the upcoming drama about (what else?) members of a motorcycle club that soon transforms into a violent gang. Nichols has actually been talking about this project for quite some time now, mentioning to /Film back in 2018, "There are just a lot of things that intimidate me about it, but I truly hope one day I'll get my s*** together and do that. It's there. It's a very pitchable idea. I hope one day to just drill down on it and actually finally commit some time to it." Well, that day has finally arrived. Fresh off its debut at this year's Telluride Film Festival, 20th Century Studios has now released the official trailer for the movie and it sure looks like a must-see. Check it out below!