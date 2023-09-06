Ahsoka Episode 4 Puts Sabine In An Unfortunate Club With Indiana Jones

The thing is, Sabine knows Baylan is right, which is why she begrudgingly but willingly hands the map over and becomes his prisoner, just as Indy surrended to Belloq in "Raiders." In both cases, their decisions make sense. Up to this point, "Ahsoka" has been keen to emphasize Sabine's emotional attachment to Ezra and just how committed she is to saving him, even if that means risking another galactic civil war by rescuing Thrawn with him. For as much as Sabine assures Ahsoka she'll make the utilitarian choice if forced to choose between Ezra and Thrawn earlier on in "Fallen Jedi," that's much easier said than done.

Then again, Ahsoka's not exactly in a position to judge Sabine. It's her own love for her late master, Anakin Skywalker, whom Baylan knowingly mentions just before the pair duel, that allows her emotions to get the better of her, giving Baylan the chance to defeat her in combat and forcing Sabine into the position of having to choose between Ezra and Thrawn in the first place. Weaponizing love this way is a classic move for "Star Wars" baddies, whether it's Sheev Palpatine manipulating Anakain to join him in "Revenge of the Sith" or the way Thrawn uses "Ahsoka" co-lead Hera Syndulla's treasured family heirloom, the Kalikori, against her during the "Star Wars Rebels" episode "Hera's Heroes."

Any old villain can utilize brute force to try and overwhelm their enemies. It's the best ones who know how to turn their opponents' feelings against them.

