Ahsoka Episode 4 Puts Sabine In An Unfortunate Club With Indiana Jones
This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."
George Lucas was never shy about wearing his influences on his sleeves while making "Star Wars" and would frequently tip his hat to the pulp sci-fi serials, WWII adventures, and samurai flicks that inspired his space opera. His real-life Padawan, Dave Filoni, is no different. Filoni's animated "Star Wars" shows are full of nods to not just the things that inspired Lucas but also the works of Studio Ghibli mastermind Hayao Miyazaki, as well as Lucas's own films. That goes beyond "Star Wars" too, including that other famous franchise Lucas is known for. I'm referring, of course, to
"Howard the Duck" "Indiana Jones."
Of late, a galaxy far, far away hasn't been shy about tipping its hat to the man in the fedora, with the Filoni-produced "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" serving up multiple homages to "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in season 2 alone. These references can vary dramatically in their subtlety or lack thereof, ranging from familiar lighting cues to episodes that literally send the show's heroes trekking through booby-trap-infested ancient temples. However, for its fourth episode, "Fallen Jedi," the Filoni-penned "Ahsoka" takes a somewhat less obvious approach to channeling Harrison Ford's whip-cracking archaeologist.
The Belloq to Sabine's Indy
Even with all the memorable antagonists in the "Indiana Jones" films, it's hard to top René Emile Belloq from "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Beyond his keen sense of fashion and suave manner, the thing that makes Indy's French treasure-hunting rival stand out is the way he was able to see into the heart of his opponent. When Indy threatens to blow up the Ark of the Covenant with a bazooka if Belloq and his Nazi pals refuse to let Marion Ravenwood go, it's Belloq who swiftly calls his bluff. "You want to see it open as well as I," he calmly tells his counterpart. Sure enough, Indy lowers his weapon.
What Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) — one of the many fallen Jedi in, well, "Fallen Jedi" — lacks for Belloq's dry cunning and knowledge of fine wines, he makes up for by tapping into the Force and using Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) innermost desires against her. When Sabine threatens to shoot the star map leading to Grand Admiral Thrawn in the episode, Baylan knows better. If she does that, then she'll also destroy her only chance at bringing her long-lost found-brother, Ezra Bridger, safely home, he reminds her. Curse you, Baylan, and your Force-amplified empathy!
The power of love
The thing is, Sabine knows Baylan is right, which is why she begrudgingly but willingly hands the map over and becomes his prisoner, just as Indy surrended to Belloq in "Raiders." In both cases, their decisions make sense. Up to this point, "Ahsoka" has been keen to emphasize Sabine's emotional attachment to Ezra and just how committed she is to saving him, even if that means risking another galactic civil war by rescuing Thrawn with him. For as much as Sabine assures Ahsoka she'll make the utilitarian choice if forced to choose between Ezra and Thrawn earlier on in "Fallen Jedi," that's much easier said than done.
Then again, Ahsoka's not exactly in a position to judge Sabine. It's her own love for her late master, Anakin Skywalker, whom Baylan knowingly mentions just before the pair duel, that allows her emotions to get the better of her, giving Baylan the chance to defeat her in combat and forcing Sabine into the position of having to choose between Ezra and Thrawn in the first place. Weaponizing love this way is a classic move for "Star Wars" baddies, whether it's Sheev Palpatine manipulating Anakain to join him in "Revenge of the Sith" or the way Thrawn uses "Ahsoka" co-lead Hera Syndulla's treasured family heirloom, the Kalikori, against her during the "Star Wars Rebels" episode "Hera's Heroes."
Any old villain can utilize brute force to try and overwhelm their enemies. It's the best ones who know how to turn their opponents' feelings against them.
New episodes of "Ahsoka" premiere Tuesdays on Disney+ at 6 p.m. Pacific, 9 p.m. Eastern.