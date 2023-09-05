The Devil Never Gives Up In The New The Exorcist: Believer Trailer

If you ever found yourself sitting in the movie theaters hoping for another horror trailer to scare the living daylights out of you and possibly traumatize the children who may or may not be sitting in the same audience, then boy do I have good news for you! "The Exorcist: Believer" recently made headlines for ceding ground to Taylor Swift and basically getting the heck out of the way of her filmed version of the Eras Tour, so this is what those in the business would refer to as a bit of a PR course-correction. After all, what better way to save a little face from getting scared away form its original release date by the world's biggest pop star than by releasing a new, stomach-churning, watch-through-your-fingers trailer?

Of course, we were long overdue for another round of marketing anyway, teasing the long-awaited sequel to the horror smash-hit that started it all 50 years ago. As the sixth film in the "Exorcist" franchise, "Believer" has made it unmistakably clear where it stands in franchise continuity. By bringing back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, the direct sequel is taking a page right out of the "Halloween" movies as the new characters seek help from the past with someone who's had personal experience with a very similar kind of possession before. And, somehow, it feels even scarier than last time.

Check out the new trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" below!