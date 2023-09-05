The Devil Never Gives Up In The New The Exorcist: Believer Trailer
If you ever found yourself sitting in the movie theaters hoping for another horror trailer to scare the living daylights out of you and possibly traumatize the children who may or may not be sitting in the same audience, then boy do I have good news for you! "The Exorcist: Believer" recently made headlines for ceding ground to Taylor Swift and basically getting the heck out of the way of her filmed version of the Eras Tour, so this is what those in the business would refer to as a bit of a PR course-correction. After all, what better way to save a little face from getting scared away form its original release date by the world's biggest pop star than by releasing a new, stomach-churning, watch-through-your-fingers trailer?
Of course, we were long overdue for another round of marketing anyway, teasing the long-awaited sequel to the horror smash-hit that started it all 50 years ago. As the sixth film in the "Exorcist" franchise, "Believer" has made it unmistakably clear where it stands in franchise continuity. By bringing back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, the direct sequel is taking a page right out of the "Halloween" movies as the new characters seek help from the past with someone who's had personal experience with a very similar kind of possession before. And, somehow, it feels even scarier than last time.
Check out the new trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" below!
Watch the new trailer for The Exorcist: Believer
The devil works hard, but director David Gordon Green works harder. Having just spent the last several years revitalizing the "Halloween" franchise, the filmmaker has since taken his talents to "The Exorcist" movies for the foreseeable future. The first of a planned trilogy of new movies, "The Exorcist: Believer" follows the deeply horrifying demonic possession of two young girls (Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill) after becoming lost in the woods. Exhibiting worrying signs that nobody can explain, the children's parents, played by Leslie Odom, Jr., Jennifer Nettles, and Norbert Leo Butz, turn to the only expert who can help: Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil. As you can probably tell from the hair-raising footage, things don't quite go as planned.
Directed by Green from a screenplay credited to co-writers Green and Peter Sattler (from a story by Green, Scott Teems, and Danny McBride), "The Exorcist: Believer" has all the makings of taking the biggest swing yet in the franchise. Pazuzu's back, Ellen Burstyn is reprising her original role and hellbent on helping new unfortunate victims out of an eerily similar jam, and things are freakier (and gorier) than ever. Instead of just one demonic possession to worry about, this time around brings the crisis to two girls ... and, as this newest trailer emphasizes, our heroes will be hard-pressed to save both of them.
"The Exorcist: Believer" scares its way into theaters October 6, 2023.