The Decision To Kill John Wick's Dog Was Hotly Debated Behind The Scenes

If you watch the first 10 minutes of the first John Wick movie — and only those first 10 minutes — what you'll get is a beautiful story of a grieving widower finding love and purpose from his wife's posthumous gift to him: a sweet little beagle named Daisy. The dog is remarkably well-behaved for a puppy, which we'd later find out is because dogs just naturally listen to and respect John Wick. (John's second dog also follows John's directions absurdly well, despite John barely spending any time with him.) John's supernatural skills with dogs aside, it's clear straight away that he loves Daisy more than anything, and Daisy loves him.

But as we all remember, Wick's house is soon invaded by mobsters. They catch the retired Wick off guard, incapacitate him, steal his car, and most tragic of all, they kill his dog. It's a devastating moment, not just because of who John has lost, but because murdering a puppy is quite possibly one of the most blatantly evil things a person can do. A puppy is the epitome of innocence; not only can nobody reasonably consider one a threat, but nobody can ever claim it did anything bad enough to deserve death.

As the prevalence of websites like Does the Dog Die? make clear, a lot of viewers really don't like it when stories kill off a cute animal. Even with "Cocaine Bear," which centered around an animal far more dangerous than a puppy, the movie didn't dare kill off the bear at the end. Despite it having mauled lots of humans to death, audiences were still mostly on board for the bear's triumphant finale; we simply love animals that much. In other words, killing John's dog was a very risky storytelling choice, and the "John Wick" filmmakers knew it.