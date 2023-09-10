It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13 Gave Uncle Jack A New Challenge On Set

There are some pretty controversial characters and moments on the long-running FX comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but none are as tricky to represent than Jack Kelly (Andrew Friedman), better known as "Uncle Jack." The character is a rather inept lawyer obsessed with the size of his hands who also seems to have some much darker tendencies. Over the past 16 seasons, it's been made pretty clear that Uncle Jack is a pedophile and that he probably molested his nephew Charlie (Charlie Day) in childhood, which is pretty horrible. One might think that portraying such a monstrous character would be the hardest part of filming as Uncle Jack, but in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, Friedman revealed that it was actually some technical difficulties that really caused him some trouble.

The gang behind "It's Always Sunny" have played around with different filming formats a little bit over the years, including filming some of "The Gang Wins the Big Game" on their cellphones while their characters were at the Super Bowl. (Heck, there's even cellphone footage of star and creator Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac, celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' big Super Bowl win at the actual game at the end of the episode!) But for Friedman, recording himself while also being recorded turned out to be a bit trickier than he expected.