The Equalizer 3 Ends The Summer Box Office On A High With $43 Million Opening Weekend

Denzel Washington has managed to avoid sequels and franchises for most of his career, but there is one exception: "The Equalizer," a movie reboot of the 1980s TV series that has since become Washington's first movie trilogy. All three movies were directed by Antoine Fuqua, whose working relationship with Washington dates back to 2001's "Training Day." Now, the early box office numbers for "The Equalizer 3" — ostensibly the final outing for Washington's Robert McCall — are in, and they're ending the 2023 summer box office on a high note.

More specifically, they've pushed the box office to its first $4 billion summer since the pandemic began, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie grossed $13.1 million on its opening day and is expected to make between $42 million and $43.5 million over the Labor Day weekend, with a three-day total of $35 million. It's outperforming expectations from earlier in the week, when Variety predicted it would hit a maximum of $40 million over the four-day weekend, and make $28-30 million Friday-to-Sunday.

These revised weekend estimates mark the "Equalizer" movies as one of the most consistent franchises of all time at the box office: the first had an opening weekend of $34.1 million; the second, $36 million. With a production budget of $70 million, "The Equalizer 3" is already comfortably on the road to success. It'll also be able to boast the second-best ever Labor Day opening, behind 2021 Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

It's a hit among audiences too, scoring a coveted A grade from CinemaScore, based on audience polling. From critics, "The Equalizer 3" has a score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this writing. Black people in particular are showing up for the movie, making up 31 percent of the opening night audience (per THR).