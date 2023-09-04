Futurama Season 11 Finds The Show Once Again Pitting Science Against Faith

The newest episode of "Futurama," called "Rage Against the Vaccine," is 25 minutes of every COVID-19 anxiety all rolled into a condensed ball. "Rage" opens with a celebration hosted by the head of Bill Nye (himself), finally declaring that COVID-19 has been defeated. Note that "Futurama" takes place in the year 3023. "It's felt like a thousand years," Nye says. "It was actually a little longer," Bender (John DiMaggio) corrects him. Given some recent reports about new variants and new spikes in COVID-19, that prediction feels dismayingly accurate.

But now that COVID-19 has been defeated, there's a new pandemic at play: Explovid-23. This is a virus that causes coughing and sneezing, but also an attack of inexplicable rage and a desire to punch others in the face. This, also, feels dismayingly accurate. The characters all test for the disease by swabbing their noses with enormous Q-tips (seriously, were the Q-tips really that bad? Satirical comedies that play up the physical discomfort of COVID testing are still a little baffling), and it's revealed that Leela (Katey Sagal) has contracted it. She has to quarantine and work moves online, thanks to a video conference program called Gloom.

Naturally, just like here in the 21st century, rumors begin to fly in the world of "Futurama." Is the vaccine safe? Why are people reluctant to take it? It seems that the reluctance is tied to widespread disinformation proliferating on social media, as well as the efforts of one Dr. Banjo (David Herman), a talking orangutan who spends his life debunking scientific theories and pushing unhealthy skepticism. The last time we saw Dr. Banjo, he debated the Professor (Billy West) as to the truth of evolution, pushing religion in its place. The professor famously declared he didn't want to live on this planet anymore.