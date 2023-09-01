Why The Twilight Zone Is The Creator Director Gareth Edwards' Favorite TV Show

Edwards had a lot to say about his love of "The Twilight Zone" and all things sci-fi, having said that he believes that science fiction is the most effective genre for this style of sociological storytelling. "We all go through our lives having certain beliefs, and they never really get tested." And he's right.

Unless people go through a period of radicalization in some way, shape, or form, people have a tendency to maintain the same belief systems throughout their entire lives. Often, that radicalization happens because something happens that is completely beyond a person's concept of reality. "But science fiction says, 'What if the world had this different thing about it? Now, would your old idea still work?' And you hit against the wall, and the thing you used to think was true starts to be false, and you start to question things," he said.

Art can be a very powerful thing, and sometimes seeing a story told through a fantastical genre can be one of the most effective teachers. Roger Ebert famously called movies "empathy machines," and with the power of science fiction, they can be used as tools for radicalization as well. A great recent example is the Disney+ series "Andor," which used "Star Wars" as a vehicle to discuss the dangers of totalitarianism and the importance of class solidarity/unionizing.

Edwards finished his thought by hoping that "The Creator" can capture some of that "Twilight Zone" storytelling magic. As a fan of both the series and Edwards as a creative, I hope so too.

"The Creator" debuts in theaters on September 29, 2023.