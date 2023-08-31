Ahsoka Fixes A Controversial Rebels Character Design

Move over, Leia Organa and Han Solo. You're not the greatest couple in the galaxy. The OTP is the SpaceMarried Jedi Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Hera Syndulla (voiced by Vanessa Marshall) of "Rebels." The two had what could be interpreted as an epic will-they-won't-they that filled four seasons, only to reveal that the two already did the deed when Hera showed up with a son at the end of the series finale.

Jacen had been a curiosity since his 10-second appearance in the "Rebels" epilogue as an awkward CGI child in Hera's copilot seat, much to the dropping of a million jaws (including that of Hera's "Rebels" voice actor, who wasn't informed of his creation). Not only was he confirmation that Kanan and Hera consummated their relationship, but his design raised a few eyebrows. Some found him to be an eyesore. It appeared the animation department couldn't suss out a solid design by the final product. What made it somewhat awkward was that his pale-orange skin (inherited from his Twi'lek grandfather Cham Syndulla) came off as whitewashed, since his father was a brown-coded character (voiced by Prinze, who is of Puerto Rican descent).

It's not the first time the "Star Wars" franchise presented the offspring of a Twi'lek and human union, but it was the first time said offspring was more human passing with human hair instead of lekku. Those who watched "The Clone Wars" season 2 had an earlier onscreen glance at Twi'lek-human hybrid children, the stepkids of the AWOL clone Cut Lawquane, with lekku and splotchy skins.