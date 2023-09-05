One Harry Potter Actor Thought The Movies Were A Waste Of Money

Before author J.K. Rowling — on whose book series the films are based — said some awful, unforgivable, transphobic things, the "Harry Potter" franchise hooked audiences around the world. As someone who used to stand outside bookstores for the midnight launches of "Harry Potter" books, I can tell you that I was totally hooked.

For those who weren't into the books, the craze must have seemed bananas. People wandering around Universal Studios Hollywood's Wizarding World in the hot California summers, dressed in polyester wizard robes, waving their wands at walls ... well, we all looked nuts. If you didn't love the series the way fans did, the budget alone for these films would make a person cringe.

British actor Sir John Hurt, who played wand shop owner Garrick Ollivander, had some rather disparaging things to say about how much money was spent on these films, though put in context, it makes sense. Hurt, who passed away at the age of 77 in 2017, saw the industry develop over the six decades he spent in it, playing roles in films like "A Man for All Seasons," "I, Claudius," "Midnight Express," "Alien," "The Elephant Man," "V for Vendetta," and even played the War Doctor in the "Doctor Who" 50th anniversary special. When a guy like that has concerns about the industry, it's worth at least listening.