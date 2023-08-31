It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Has A Russian Counterpart You've Never Heard Of

When a TV show proves successful in one country, you can count on it being remade for various markets around the world. One example that springs to mind is "The Office," which was endlessly re-envisioned for global audiences after it first became a hit in the UK before successfully transitioning to the U.S. So, it should come as no surprise that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which with its 15th season became the longest-running live-action comedy series in American TV history, has received the international remake treatment.

I say it should come as no surprise, but somehow the Russian remake of "It's Always Sunny" is nothing but surprising. "V Moskve Vsegda Solnechno," or "It's Always Sunny in Moscow," was an adaptation of the U.S. series in which Charlie, Mac, Dennis, and Dee were reimagined as Max Borisenko, Roman Makarov, Sergei Kovalev, and Alain Kovalev, respectively. And instead of "The Gang" hanging out at Paddy's Pub, their Russian counterparts frequented a bar called "Philadelphia," an obvious nod to the show's origins.

"It's Always Sunny in Moscow" started airing back in 2014 on Russia's TNT channel. You might notice that I've used the past tense in describing this ill-conceived adaptation, and that's because, as you might have guessed, the show wrapped up after one season.