A Free Zoom Series Teaches The Finer Points Of Screenwriting – And Supports Striking Writers

I spoke with the trio a few days after the AMPTP had leaked its proposal to the WGA to the media, and I wanted to take the temperature of the room and see how Solomon was feeling about the status of the strike as a way to create a sort of snapshot of this moment in time. He acknowledged that not every writer in the guild is on the same page about every single issue, but said he has not felt the slightest "eroding of resolve" across the entire strike so far. "To me, a sign of strength is the ability to argue in support of your ideas while still embracing the objective of the entire community."

"Unlike the people against whom we're negotiating or trying to negotiate, we're not being paid to do this," he said. "The people on the other side of the table are making millions of dollars. If you combine the salaries of all those labor representatives on the other side of the table and the AMPTP and their negotiating team, they're making their millions of dollars a month and we're sacrificing whatever our personal salaries are, risking our homes, having to downsize the way we live, no matter who you are on this. And those are the people taking the real risks, the people who are out walking the picket line, the people who we're trying to help with this, people who are affected by those who are being forced to walk this picket line."

Meanwhile, Leonard called the resolve of the writers' community "inspiring," and said it's "a reminder just how important their work is and how much they bear the weight of this industry, even when they haven't been remunerated for it."

Solomon also underlined the sacrifices folks are making during this historic time and had some advice for the AMPTP. "I think the more they dig themselves in by continually trying to re-spin their stories, the more angry I've noticed people become. Because these people who are out on the lines are making the real sacrifices. They're actually quite literally walking the walk. And when you're doing that day by day and then you're watching people try to 'spin your story,' it's enraging."

The studios leaked their proposal to the press in a naked attempt to divide the guild (the hope being that some of the more suffering members would put pressure on guild leadership to accept the studios' lackluster terms instead of holding out for a deal that properly addresses the guild's concerns). So far, that tactic has not worked. And in the aftermath of the negative reaction to that attempt, the AMPTP hired a "crisis" PR firm to represent them and a profile of AMPTP lead negotiator Carol Lombardini was written in The New York Times. Some guild members rolled their eyes at that article, but Solomon told me he actually welcomes coverage like that.

"[The AMPTP] got a lot of pushback for trying to make articles to 'humanize' themselves. I'm actually all for them humanizing themselves as much as possible, because it gives light to the idea that they can hide behind this statement they always make, which is, 'It's things that are out of our control. The business is changing. The world is just changing. This is just the way it is.' When in fact, all of these things that are happening are the result of individual decisions made by individual human beings about individual issues that affect other human beings just like them. Not just other human beings just like them, the human beings who are creating, and with the actors and with the directors and with the crew, are not just an essential part of the ecosystem, but the ecosystem that they're destroying and don't even understand because they don't know the business that they're in that well anymore."