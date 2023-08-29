One Dune 2 Scene Became A 'Weird Priority' For Director Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" was the best possible adaptation we could have asked for of Frank Herbert's magnum opus. It was a daunting endeavor that could have easily been a disaster but instead captures the epic scope of the story, the nuances of its political machinations, and its sprawling collection of characters. It also understood when to go for blockbuster excitement and when to go for methodical and slow-burn intrigue.

That being said, there were small intricacies lost along the way, like the characters who had little to do in the first "Dune" film (see: Thufir Hawat the mentat). That includes Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck, who's missing one hugely important aspect of the character in Villeneuve's movie — his Baliset.

As with most things in "Dune" the book, the appearance of the Baliset is left open to interpretation, but it is a musical instrument similar to a lute or a zither. It's also an important part of Gurney's personality and there was even a deleted scene from "Dune" that had Brolin using it to perform a song. Thankfully, #JusticeForBaliset will finally be served in "Dune: Part Two." Speaking to Empire, Villeneuve victoriously declared, "The Gurney song survived 'Part Two'! It became a weird priority for me. But Josh Brolin is a poet and we played it together. It was awesome."