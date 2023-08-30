Why Christopher Nolan Axed An Entire Month Off Oppenheimer's Filming Schedule

Christopher Nolan is one of those directors whose films you watch and can immediately tell nothing was left to chance (well, almost nothing). Whichever way you feel about the stories he prefers to tell, it's clear he knows precisely what he wants to say and how to say it during any given moment. It's a quality that's allowed him to emerge as the rare true auteur working on a blockbuster scale over the past 20 years. After all, studios love a thrifty storyteller who makes the most of every dollar they spend, and even his detractors would have to admit Nolan excels in that department.

Even by his standards, however, Nolan was extremely fastidious when it came to shooting "Oppenheimer," and for a very good reason. Speaking on the "Team Deakins" podcast (via Variety), the film's production designer Ruth De Jong ("Manchester by the Sea," "Twin Peaks: The Return") said, "It felt like a $100 million indie." Obviously, a $100 million budget is nothing to sneeze at, but by Hollywood standards, that's a modest sum for a summer tentpole, even one where most of the "action" consists of men sitting in rooms talking to one another. It's also roughly half the cost of Nolan's last film, "Tenet," which posed a problem when it came time to recreate a period-accurate Los Alamos for "Oppenheimer."

Upon realizing it would cost $20 million to reconstruct the town the way De Jong intended, Nolan did "the most incredible thing [to] achieve all of the desired looks and designs," De Jong said. Specifically, after going off to do some "homework" (as Nolan told De Jong), he went and shaved 30 days off the 85-day shoot that had originally been planned, freeing up the funds they needed without inflating the budget in the process.