Amazon Execs Put A Stop To The Boys' Original NSFW Idea For The Deep

It's a tale as old as it is tragic: another famous male superhero has had his bulge digitally removed in post-production. In a 2019 interview with Daily Mail Australia, Chace Crawford talked about how his infamous fish-loving character The Deep was originally supposed to have a comically large penis, one that viewers could clearly see the imprint of through his outfit. "[Showrunner Eric] Kripke was like, 'We get no notes from Amazon, but the first one we got was that [the bulge] can't f***ing happen, we've got to take that out."

Sure enough, the prosthetic was removed, and all of The Deep's scenes that were already filmed had his fake penis downsized via CGI. It's a shame though, because both Crawford and Kripke seemed to find it hilarious. "I don't think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than Eric Kripke," Chase told Entertainment Weekly. "He thought it was the funniest thing in the world."

For any fans of The Deep who are disappointed by Amazon's intrusions here, you can at last take solace in the fact that there is a calendar out there made up entirely with pictures of The Deep before Amazon decided he couldn't be too well-endowed. Recalling the shooting process for it, Crawford said, "They showed me one of the months and I'm like, 'Cool.' But then I'm flipping through and I'm like, 'Wait ... I'm in every one of these. It's just me. Well ... s***.'[...] I died laughing. It's obviously in character and it's amazingly cheesy and really funny. We really went for it."