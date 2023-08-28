Dwayne Johnson Is Making Noise On Netflix With A 2015 HBO Series Coming Back To Life

Before he became fixated on being a superhero in the now-defunct DCEU, Dwayne Johnson was starring in his own HBO comedy drama. Few would admit to loving the comfort food comedy that was "Ballers," but during its five-year run on HBO, the show gave Johnson a chance to showcase a side of himself that fans hadn't really seen prior. His character Spencer Strasmore was not the typical action hero many think of when they think of Johnson's on-screen career. A retired NFL player turned financial manager and mentor to younger players, Strasmore would often make mistakes and certainly didn't have all the answers, allowing Johnson to demonstrate some real range.

That's significant considering the wrestler-turned-actor is pretty much viewed exclusively as an action star and Instagram personality — the most famous influencer in the world, if you will. But in "Ballers," the actor portrayed a former athlete with a rugged determination to succeed. That wasn't too far removed from Johnson's own experiences and personality, which he clearly used to inform his performance.

In 2019, "Ballers" ended its fifth and final season on an uplifting note, as you might expect from a Dwayne Johnson project. At the time, the star took to Instagram (of course) to strike a similarly upbeat tone by thanking viewers and reiterating that "Ballers" was HBO's "highest rated comedy for years." And now it seems his optimistic outlook has been vindicated, as "Ballers" has been rediscovered by the Netflix crowd.