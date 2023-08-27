Blue Beetle Scores Solid Second Weekend At The Box Office Thanks To National Cinema Day

It ain't easy being a superhero movie these days. That's the sort of sentence it would have been hard to imagine writing just a few years ago, but 2023 has not been kind to capes, tights, and super-suits. DC's "Blue Beetle" felt that pain last weekend when it opened to just $25 million domestically and $43 million overall worldwide, leaving it a long way to go before breaking even. With a production budget of $104 million, that milestone is probably set somewhere around the $250 million mark.

"Blue Beetle" does have one blessing on its side, however: its second weekend coincides with the second annual National Cinema Day. Created by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit, the event offers discounted movie tickets at the low price of just $4 across all showtimes and formats. According to The Wrap, "Blue Beetle" was expected to drop by around 61 percent in its second weekend without the benefit of National Cinema Day. Thanks to the boost in attendance, however, it's now on track to add $12.8 million to its domestic gross this weekend — a solid hold, dropping just 49 percent from its debut.

Overall, it's expected that the Cinema Day discounts will boost the weekend's grosses by 13 percent. This week's new release, "Gran Turismo," was tracking for a $16.5 million opening weekend on Saturday, but ticket sales have exceeded expectations and it's now looking at a $17.3 million debut, which could rise even higher once the final numbers are in.