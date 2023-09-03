How Greta Gerwig's Barbie Put A Wes Anderson Technique To Good Use

One of the many things to admire about director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is its commitment to eschewing realism. At no point do Gerwig and her production team attempt to make the film's fantastical scenery feel even remotely "real," be it the boldly-colored scenery for Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken's (Ryan Gosling) homes in Barbieland or the silent-era practical effects used for the montage of Barbie and Ken traveling over deserts, across oceans, and even into space on their way to the real world.

Of course, if there's one modern director who's synonymous with favoring formalism — making it a point to call attention to the "formal" or technical aspects of filmmaking like "Barbie" does — over realism, it would have to be Wes Anderson. The auteur behind films like "Asteroid City," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "The Royal Tenenbaums" avoids photoreal CGI as much as possible, preferring to instead rely on old-school miniatures, stop-motion animation, and other tactile forms of cinematic trickery. He also loves to have characters break the fourth wall (be it through dialogue or even physically within his actual movies), often using symmetrical compositions and keeping his camera ever steady to further emphasize the artificiality of what you're seeing. His worlds are just as meticulously constructed within the frame, with nary a prop or miscellaneous object out of place.

Anderson's maximalist aesthetic is more than just style for its own sake, however. His visuals tell us a lot about the characters in his films in ways that would come off feeling tedious if you tried to get the same ideas across via dialogue, including who they are and how they live their day-to-day lives. It's this element of his artistry, in particular, that Gerwig kept in mind as she went about constructing the world(s) of "Barbie."