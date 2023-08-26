Gran Turismo Simply Doesn't Have Enough Neill Blomkamp In It

South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp has directed five major feature films to date: the Oscar-nominated "District 9" in 2009, the class-conscious sci-fi tragedy "Elysium" in 2013, the oddball "Short Circuit"/"RoboCop" mashup "Chappie" in 2015, the low-budget stinker "Demonic" in 2021, and now the video-game-adjacent biography "Gran Turismo" in 2023.

With the exception of "Demonic," each of Blomkamp's films is explicitly or implicitly about class. "District 9" is about alien visitors who are forced to live in a run-down shanty town outside of Johannesburg. "Elysium" features a posh space station where the wealthy live in comfort while the impoverished live on the overheated, overpopulated Earth below. "Chappie" is an ACAB movie about a police robot coming to fight for the people and against its corporate creators.

"Gran Turismo," meanwhile, is about Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), an expert player of the titular racing video game, who is tapped by Nissan to become a race car driver for real. Although it rarely says it out loud in dialogue, "Gran Turismo" is largely about how the well-moneyed, upper-class realm of auto racing is aggressively rude toward the working-class kid entering their ranks. Jann must overcome a subtle class prejudice to gain recognition by the racing world at large.

Despite a similar theme, however, Blomkamp largely stays out of the way of "Gran Turismo." He seems to be approaching his newest picture with a more workmanlike attitude, performing as a director-for-hire. His quirky sense of humor is absent from "Gran Turismo," as is his aggressive machinery fetish. Apart from a few notable CGI fantasy sequences where cars disassemble and reassemble themselves mid-race, Blomkamp stays away from his usual clanking servos and hydraulic pistons.

Not it's necessarily a bad thing.