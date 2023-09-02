There's A Common Thread Between Indiana Jones And Logan

Nothing lasts forever, not even in the movies. Heroes, one way or another, die. Sometimes they're put out to pasture because people stop buying tickets to thrill to their exploits. And sometimes, they have, as Spock sagely noted in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," outlived their usefulness.

When that latter moment arrives for a once-beloved protagonist, you could do worse than to call in writer-director James Mangold. Few Hollywood filmmakers move more deftly between crowd-pleasing movies and prestige pictures. He's directed Angelina Jolie and Reese Witherspoon to Oscar wins, made an upscale slasher flick ("Identity"), and knocked out a serviceable B Western with A-list actors ("3:10 to Yuma"). His highs can be pretty high, while his lows are, thus far, no lower than 2001's "Kate & Leopold."

But over the last six years, he's proven particularly adept at crafting melancholy blockbuster send-offs to franchise favorites. 2017's "Logan," which stars Hugh Jackman as a dying Wolverine, is one of the very best superhero movies ever made. As for this year's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," it was a marked improvement over the previous entry in the series (though not without its flaws), and a deeply touching farewell to Harrison Ford's adventuring archaeologist.

Aside from their ability to take a licking and keep on ticking, you might think these characters don't have a lot in common. Mangold, however, disagrees.