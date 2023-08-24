How To Watch The Giant Shark Sequel Meg 2: The Trench At Home
Ben Wheatley's new monster movie "Meg 2: The Trench" is about ... you know what? I'm fairly positive most of the people seeking out "Meg 2: The Trench" likely won't give much thought to what the film is about. The two "Meg" movies are exploitation cinema par excellence, providing basic, lizard-brain thrills for bloodthirsty summer audiences. In the first "The Meg," a massive prehistoric megalodon managed to escape from its deep, deep sea hunting grounds and flee to the surface to munch on bite-sized humans. Only the overpowering manliness of Jason Statham could keep the shark monster at bay.
In "Meg 2," a group of deep-sea explorers accidentally puncture the warm-water barrier that ordinarily keeps monstrous leviathans at bay, and unwittingly unleashes three megalodons, several octopodes, and a bunch of ravenous lizard monsters. Once again, Jason Statham has to dispatch the creatures himself, this time aided by martial arts superstar Wu Jing. The shark is named Margaret. That's just a joke.
/Film's Chris Evangelista didn't give "Meg 2" a very glowing review, noting that the entire first hour of the film is frustrating shark-free, a death knell for a movie selling itself on abundant shark mayhem. Regardless, the silliness factor remains high, and many audience members will likely be interested despite a slew of bad reviews. "Meg 2," may be trashy, but in the best of circumstances, it could at least be trashy fun. It was also an international hit, having made over $300 million worldwide.
Audiences will have a chance to see for themselves when "Meg 2" arrives on streaming and on home video in just a few months. A recent press release from Warner Bros. gave all the details the curious ichthyologist might need.
Jason vs. Margaret
"Meg 2: The Trench" will be available for rent and for digital purchase on August 25, 2023. One can rent it for $19.99 and purchase it for $24.99. Amazon Prime, AppleTV, the Google Play store, and Vudu are the sites to find "Meg 2" to stream, as well as a handful of other platforms. Typically, after a certain span of time, those prices tend to drop, but there aren't set dates for those sort of things. One might only be able to say that it will be cheaper "in several months."
"Meg 2: The Trench" will also, mercifully, be betting a physical release as well. On October 24, 2023 — just in time for your Halloween shark movie marathons — you will be able to purchase the film on Blu-ray, on DVD, and on 4K UHD. Don't miss a single shimmering glint reflected off of Statham's gloriously attractive head. The home video editions will all contain a retrospective featurette called "The Making of Meg 2: The Trench," and will feature interviews with the cast and crew. A separate featurette called "Up From the Depths: Even More Beasts" will see director Wheatly talking about his film's extensive creature design.
Did you know that sharks have a special sensory organ called the ampullae of Lorenzini? They're little tiny spots that can sense electromagnetic fields. Isn't that fascinating? Also, while many sharks have to keep swimming to move water through their gills, angel sharks and nurse sharks actually have a specialized respiratory pump that moves water into their gills and provides oxygen to their brains. Sharks are fascinating animals!