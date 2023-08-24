How To Watch The Giant Shark Sequel Meg 2: The Trench At Home

Ben Wheatley's new monster movie "Meg 2: The Trench" is about ... you know what? I'm fairly positive most of the people seeking out "Meg 2: The Trench" likely won't give much thought to what the film is about. The two "Meg" movies are exploitation cinema par excellence, providing basic, lizard-brain thrills for bloodthirsty summer audiences. In the first "The Meg," a massive prehistoric megalodon managed to escape from its deep, deep sea hunting grounds and flee to the surface to munch on bite-sized humans. Only the overpowering manliness of Jason Statham could keep the shark monster at bay.

In "Meg 2," a group of deep-sea explorers accidentally puncture the warm-water barrier that ordinarily keeps monstrous leviathans at bay, and unwittingly unleashes three megalodons, several octopodes, and a bunch of ravenous lizard monsters. Once again, Jason Statham has to dispatch the creatures himself, this time aided by martial arts superstar Wu Jing. The shark is named Margaret. That's just a joke.

/Film's Chris Evangelista didn't give "Meg 2" a very glowing review, noting that the entire first hour of the film is frustrating shark-free, a death knell for a movie selling itself on abundant shark mayhem. Regardless, the silliness factor remains high, and many audience members will likely be interested despite a slew of bad reviews. "Meg 2," may be trashy, but in the best of circumstances, it could at least be trashy fun. It was also an international hit, having made over $300 million worldwide.

Audiences will have a chance to see for themselves when "Meg 2" arrives on streaming and on home video in just a few months. A recent press release from Warner Bros. gave all the details the curious ichthyologist might need.