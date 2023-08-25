Ahsoka Fixes One Major Mandalorian Mishap

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka."

After only two episodes of "Ahsoka," the hotly anticipated series already feels much more massive in scope than the other "Star Wars" television shows that have come before. That may be because of the looming backstory accompanying this particular plotline that ties directly into the already established lore of "The Mandalorian" and four animated seasons of "Star Wars Rebels." That's a lot of loose ends and story threads to keep up and contend with. There are much bigger ideas at play here, involving more complicated, new age concepts that delve into the more mystical side of the "Star Wars" galaxy. Suddenly, there are witches, ancient Force users, and the "Star Wars" equivalent of time travel to contend with.

This all makes the established universe feel larger than ever before. It's not just the epic stakes that make "Ahsoka" seem grander, however. The level of filmmaking from writer-director Dave Filoni in episode 1, "Master and Apprentice," and director Steph Green in episode 2, "Toil and Trouble," also just feels bigger.

While still mostly delivering an acceptable level of scale, a lot of new "Star Wars" shows have faced some criticism for making the universe seem smaller than it really is. That's the nature of television production, and even with Lucasfilm's impressive budgets, sometimes the sets and the action don't sell the world enough. So far, "Ahsoka" has managed to sidestep the pitfalls that "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have fallen into to deliver the most dizzying spectacle yet for any "Star Wars" show during the Disney+ streaming era.