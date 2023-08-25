One Star Wars Character In Ahsoka Has A Connection To Bruce Lee

It's no secret that George Lucas' original vision for "Star Wars" was heavily influenced by Japanese cinema, specifically the samurai, or chanbara, sword-fighting films of his youth. "Seven Samurai" and, of course, Akira Kurosawa's "Hidden Fortress" were direct inspirations for "A New Hope" and the misadventures of C-3PO and R2-D2. Any student who has studied martial arts will also be able to see a direct link between the ancient techniques of Japanese swordsmanship and the fighting style of Jedi Knights throughout the entire saga. Beginning with the classic duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader aboard the Death Star, the original film's stunt coordinator Peter Diamond incorporated the basic strikes, parries, and blocks that are taught in kendo. Even the concept of balancing one's internal Qi ("chi") energy became the foundation for the Force.

The bridge between the martial arts world and the "Star Wars" galaxy has been extended with the inclusion of actor and gifted Filipina martial artist Diana Lee Inosanto, who first appeared in "The Mandalorian" as the adversary magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. Her entrance in "Chapter 13: The Jedi" allowed Inosanto to showcase her prowess with a spear in a dust-up with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) that also happened to be the first time two female characters in "Star Wars" had ever fought each other in live-action (another first just happened in episode one of "Ahsoka").

As the daughter of legendary global martial arts instructor Danny Inosanto, Diana has a direct connection to Bruce Lee. Her father worked closely with Lee for decades, helping the famed actor develop his own hybrid martial art called Jeet Kune Do. "I was named after him as a little girl so I wound up calling him Uncle Bruce," she told World of Martial Arts Television. "He was an honorary uncle in the family." Inosanto would also become known as Lee's symbolic goddaughter.