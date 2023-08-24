Saoirse Ronan Could Marry A Robot, Paul Mescal Could Go To Space In The Foe Trailer
Some movies just sell themselves. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, two of the most exciting actors currently working, teaming up with Garth Davis (known for the utterly brilliant "Lion") on a futuristic sci-fi story centered on the fractures beginning to form in one couple's relationship? Say less!
"Foe" was recently announced to premiere at this year's New York Film Festival, riding high on quite a bit of buzz. Adapted from author Iain Reid's 2018 novel of the same name, the story follows unassuming couple Henrietta (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal), who are seemingly content to live out their mundane lives in total anonymity in the near future of 2065. Until, that is, a mysterious stranger (played by Aaron Pierre, who most recently stole scenes as the rapper Mid-Sized Sedan in M. Night Shyamalan's "Old") arrives at their door with an irresistible offer to venture out into space. The trouble is, of course, only Junior is offered this life-changing invitation, while poor Hen is doomed to stay behind ... with the uncomfortable arrangement of a perfectly lifelike robot taking the place of her husband while he's gone.
The film promises to tackle all sorts of ongoing concerns that have been making headlines lately, ranging from the rise of artificial intelligence to environmental decay, with an added dash of relationship drama thrown on top. Based on the trailer, we honestly can't wait to see how all of this comes together. Check out the footage below!
Watch the trailer for Foe
If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That goes double for unexpected offers to work on the space station when you've never even stepped foot on an airplane before. So when confronted with the existential turmoil of leaving behind your wife with a robot that's identical in every way to yourself, well, you have nobody else to blame!
That's the hair-raising premise of "Foe," Garth Davis' newest film after releasing "Lion" back in 2016 and the Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, and Chiwetel Ejiofor-starring "Mary Magdalene" in 2018. This sure feels like a huge departure from his previous efforts, particularly in terms of genre and tone, but the recognizably human drama at the center of all the sci-fi trappings should feel familiar to those who've watched Davis' films before. The film is co-written by both Davis and original author Iain Reid, suggesting an intriguingly close collaboration that should help keep the adaptation faithful to the novel.
"Foe" will receive an exclusive theatrical release on October 6, 2023, before eventually coming to Prime Video.
Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in "Foe," a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid's novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, [the film's] mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.