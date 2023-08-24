Saoirse Ronan Could Marry A Robot, Paul Mescal Could Go To Space In The Foe Trailer

Some movies just sell themselves. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, two of the most exciting actors currently working, teaming up with Garth Davis (known for the utterly brilliant "Lion") on a futuristic sci-fi story centered on the fractures beginning to form in one couple's relationship? Say less!

"Foe" was recently announced to premiere at this year's New York Film Festival, riding high on quite a bit of buzz. Adapted from author Iain Reid's 2018 novel of the same name, the story follows unassuming couple Henrietta (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal), who are seemingly content to live out their mundane lives in total anonymity in the near future of 2065. Until, that is, a mysterious stranger (played by Aaron Pierre, who most recently stole scenes as the rapper Mid-Sized Sedan in M. Night Shyamalan's "Old") arrives at their door with an irresistible offer to venture out into space. The trouble is, of course, only Junior is offered this life-changing invitation, while poor Hen is doomed to stay behind ... with the uncomfortable arrangement of a perfectly lifelike robot taking the place of her husband while he's gone.

The film promises to tackle all sorts of ongoing concerns that have been making headlines lately, ranging from the rise of artificial intelligence to environmental decay, with an added dash of relationship drama thrown on top. Based on the trailer, we honestly can't wait to see how all of this comes together. Check out the footage below!