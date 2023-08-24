The Muppets Take Manhattan Is Coming To 4K With A New Frank Oz Commentary Track

Look at us! Here we are! Right where we belong ... in 4K Ultra HD, that is!

It's true: "The Muppets Take Manhattan" is getting a fresh coat of paint for its new release on home media courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The third "Muppets" feature film and, sadly, the last one that creator Jim Henson and puppeteer Richard Hunt (the Scooter to Henson's Kermit the Frog, both onscreen and off) worked on prior to their untimely deaths, "Manhattan" sees Kermit and the gang graduating from college and headed to New York City in the hopes of turning their humble little stage musical, "Manhattan Melodies," into a Broadway sensation. But as you might expect, the suits that run the theatrical industry aren't quite as enthused about the prospect of a show all about frogs and dogs and bears and chickens and ... stuff.

I've already gotten on my soapbox about how I feel "The Muppets Take Manhattan" doesn't get the credit it deserves for being the most emotionally rich and earnestly sentimental of the "Muppet" films Henson was involved with, so I'll spare you the lecture. But why listen to me ramble on about the Frank Oz-directed musical comedy spectacular (the first film he directed solo after co-helming "The Dark Crystal" with Henson, kicking off a filmmaking career that saw Oz deliver such comedic triumphs as "Little Shop of Horrors," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and "Bowfinger") when you can just rewatch it in high-definition instead? Read on for all the details!