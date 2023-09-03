Barbie's Western-Themed Outfit Posed An Unexpected Challenge

Greta Gerwig's new film "Barbie" is an Adam and Eve story. The Garden of Eden is a place called Barbieland where the youthful idealism sold by Mattel's Barbie products exists, uninterrupted, in perpetuity. Women have all the power and men are accessories. Everything is clean and made of plastic. The only conflicts exist between the many men named Ken. The Barbies are all best friends. It's not until Barbie has idle thoughts of death that a serpent is unleashed. At the advice of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), Barbie (Margot Robbie) exits Barbieland and travels into the real world. Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags along, only to encounter the forbidden knowledge of the patriarchy. He returns to Barbieland with books about horses and Matchbox 20 songs, eager to share the good news with his fellow Kens.

In the real world, Barbie manages to manifest whatever clothing she might want, and she and Ken construct kicky country and Western outfits to blend in with the crowd. Ken's cowboy outfit has a lot of fringe. Barbie's is a two-piece number made of a lot of stretchy bright pink denim. They both wear white hats, natch.

As it so happens, constructing the Barbie cowgirl outfit was harder than one might think. Those articles of clothing — pink denim vest, lace-up pink denim pants — didn't exist in the real world. Academy Award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran had to invent Barbie's outfit from scratch, something that's hard to do when one must adhere to a very particular shade of pink. It seems that pink denim is hard to come by. Durran talked about her struggles in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.