One Witcher Season 3 Scene Was Even Sadder For MyAnna Buring Than Tissaia's Death

Thankfully, though, Buring didn't have too much time to dwell on the heartbreaking letter before a post-wrap celebration kicked in. "I remember when I wrapped, going off set, and that's when it hit me. I think I bawled quite a lot," she told Insider. "But then, all the Aretuza gang were in the makeup room, so I think we celebrated with bubbly and joy and laughter and dancing as we always did."

Chalotra, too, says she felt the loss without Buring there anymore. "MyAnna means so much to me. She was there day one," she told Vulture in a post-finale interview. She described the actress in a way that sounds not unlike the maternal figure she turns out to be in the show — only without any of the iciness. "She looked after me in season one, and has through the seasons — not only me, but everyone on set," Chalotra shared. "She gives so much. That loss is huge for the show and huge for Yennefer." To add salt to the wound, the next book in "The Witcher" series goes full Josie-in-the-doorknob with Yennefer, isolating her more than ever with an odd, sidelining plot twist. Chaltora has already made it clear that she hopes the TV adaptation scraps that storyline, so that's one less psychic wound for Yen to contend with when the show returns.

We'll see how Yennefer fairs without her beloved teacher when "The Witcher" returns for season 4. The next season doesn't currently have a release date, but you can catch seasons 1 through 3 on Netflix now.