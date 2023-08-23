Adam Sandler Is A 74-Year-Old Lizard In The Leo Trailer

Throughout Adam Sandler's deeply wide-ranging career, the talented actor has delivered some pretty wild performances that have ping-ponged from one extreme to the other. After his run through the '90s and early aughts included hits like "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer," and especially "Punch-Drunk Love," he more or less lapsed into autopilot mode with several undemanding comedies before roaring back to life with "Sandy Wexler," "The Meyerowitz Stories," and "Uncut Gems." Well, now audiences are about to see Sandler as they never have before: as a lizard.

Netflix's "Leo" might seem like yet another unrefined streaming comedy aimed at the lowest common denominator, but the premise of Sandler voicing an aged class pet who's suffered through countless boring and monotonous school years performing for the amusement of obnoxious kids kind of sounds ... intriguing! And weirdly true-to-life, too, for those who might want to interpret that as a rough parallel to Sandler's own series of choices as an actor during his more fallow years. But on its most basic level, there's something to be said for the sheer potential of Sandler teaming up with comedian and actor Bill Barr (who voices a similarly jaded turtle) for a kid-friendly animated comedy that's also described as a musical.

That last aspect isn't exactly made clear in this new teaser, but we'll take Netflix's word for it. Check out the footage below!