John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-Ray Will Bring The Complete Action Saga Home

Following the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4" earlier this year — which now ranks as the highest-grossing movie in the entire series at the box office — it makes every bit of sense for Lionsgate to further capitalize on the success with a box set. As someone who already owns the first three movies, if this were available in 4K, I would almost certainly buy it anyway. I imagine I'm not alone. It's nice to see a studio putting thought into physical media releases like this in the age of streaming dominance.

The big question right now is whether or not this will end up being a complete movie collection, or if fans will need to leave room on the shelf for more in a few years. Lionsgate hasn't closed the door on "John Wick: Chapter 5" just yet, nor has director Chad Stahelski. Whether or not it actually happens is another question entirely. Aside from that, we also have "The Continental" prequel TV show, which is set to air on Peacock later this year. That will also probably be getting a physical release at some point. So completionists out there will likely have more to purchase in the future but, for now, this is a nice, reasonably priced set.

"John Wick: Chapters 1-4" arrives on October 17, 2023. Be sure to check out the full list of special features for the collection below.