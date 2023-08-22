John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-Ray Will Bring The Complete Action Saga Home
Yeah, we're thinking he's back, with a brand new box set! Lionsgate has announced that Keanu Reeves' legendary assassin is getting the treatment he deserves as a collection containing all four movies in the "John Wick" series is coming this fall. "John Wick: Chapters 1-4" is due to hit shelves in October, bringing all four movies together in one impressive-looking set with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies of the films to add to your collection.
The set, which you can see a picture of below, is set to retail for $44.99. It comes with different pieces of interchangeable cover art and is well-stocked with special features. The only downside is that, for some reason, Lionsgate is not offering a 4K Ultra HD version of the set. So those who are set on owning all four of the "John Wick" movies in 4K need to look elsewhere. But for those who are happy with Blu-ray, this appears to be a great way to go about it. Lionsgate also revealed a new synopsis for the collection, which reads as follows:
In this stylish, electrifying action series, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back into the underground world of assassins, where he embarks on a ruthless quest for revenge and redemption. This complete collection of "John Wick" films features four art cards, along with seven pieces of interchangeable cover art. In "John Wick," young thugs push John into a merciless rampage, while a blood oath sends him to Rome in "John Wick: Chapter 2." "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" sees an army of assassins hoping to collect the $14 million bounty on John's head, and in "John Wick: Chapter 4," a powerful enemy with global alliances emerges, turning John's old friends into new foes.
Be seeing you, Mr. Wick
Following the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4" earlier this year — which now ranks as the highest-grossing movie in the entire series at the box office — it makes every bit of sense for Lionsgate to further capitalize on the success with a box set. As someone who already owns the first three movies, if this were available in 4K, I would almost certainly buy it anyway. I imagine I'm not alone. It's nice to see a studio putting thought into physical media releases like this in the age of streaming dominance.
The big question right now is whether or not this will end up being a complete movie collection, or if fans will need to leave room on the shelf for more in a few years. Lionsgate hasn't closed the door on "John Wick: Chapter 5" just yet, nor has director Chad Stahelski. Whether or not it actually happens is another question entirely. Aside from that, we also have "The Continental" prequel TV show, which is set to air on Peacock later this year. That will also probably be getting a physical release at some point. So completionists out there will likely have more to purchase in the future but, for now, this is a nice, reasonably priced set.
"John Wick: Chapters 1-4" arrives on October 17, 2023. Be sure to check out the full list of special features for the collection below.
Special features
John Wick
-
Audio Commentary by Filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch
-
Don't F*#% With John Wick (approx 16 mins.)
-
Calling In The Cavalry (approx 13 mins.)
-
Destiny of a Collective (approx 6 mins.)
-
Assassin's Code (approx 5 mins.)
-
Red Circle (approx 7 mins.)
-
NYC Noir (approx 6 mins.)
-
Theatrical Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 2
-
Audio Commentary by Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski (feature length)
-
Deleted Scenes
-
RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success John Wick
-
Training John Wick
-
WICK-vizzed
-
Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership
-
As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick
-
Car Fu Ride-Along
-
Chamber Check: Evolution Of A Fight Scene (10 mins.)
-
Wick's Toolbox
-
Kill Count
-
Dog Wick Short
-
Theatrical Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
-
Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table (10:52)
-
Excommunicado (9:59)
-
Check Your Sights (9:49)
-
Saddle Up Wick (5:06)
-
Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits (7 mins.)
-
Continental in the Desert (10:10)
-
Dog Fu (7:55)
-
House of Transparency (7:04)
-
Shot by Shot (8:49)
-
Theatrical Trailer #1 (2:18)
-
Theatrical Trailer #2 (2:31)
-
John Wick Hex Game Trailer (1:02)
-
Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex (6:52)
John Wick: Chapter 4
-
Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin (6 mins.)
-
Train Like a Killer (6 mins.)
-
Making A Killing (6 mins.)
-
The Psychology of a Killer (4 mins.)
-
The Blind Leading the Fight (9 mins.)
-
Suit Up / Shoot Up (6 mins.)
-
Packing a Punch (5 mins.)
-
One Killer Shot (3 mins.)
-
Killing at the Speed of Traffic (10 mins.)
-
A Shot in the Dark (6 mins.)
-
In Honor of the Dead (5 mins.)
-
Theatrical Trailer 1 (2:39)
-
Theatrical Trailer 2 (1:30)