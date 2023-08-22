The Cassandro Trailer Turns Gael García Bernal Into The Liberace Of Lucha Libre

It's a question that has plagued professional wrestling for decades as it fought for legitimacy in the eyes of wider audiences: Can a sport with a predetermined outcome even be considered a sport in the first place? As those who follow /Film know, avid proponents of the larger-than-life storylines featured in wrestling would undoubtedly say yes, but perhaps there's a better way to approach that concern. What if a wrestling movie used such low perceptions from outsiders to challenge traditionally held beliefs about gender, sexuality, and expression?

That's exactly what seems to be happening with "Cassandro," the newest film from Prime Video, directed by Roger Ross Williams. The story follows Saúl Armendáriz, a gay aspiring wrestler who struggles to carve out a niche for himself in the Mexican wrestling scene. Starring "Y tu mamá también" heartthrob and scene-stealer in both "Old" and Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" Gael García Bernal, the based-on-a-true-story film actually premiered at this year's Sundance film festival, where /Film's Ben Pearson reviewed the movie and praised it as, "...a solid drama that provides another strong showcase for Gael García Bernal's many talents, and marks a largely successful transition into scripted storytelling for Roger Ross Williams."

Audiences are now getting their first look at the buzzy project, as Prime Video has released a new trailer for the wrestling drama. Check it out below!