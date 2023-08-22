Here's How To Watch Theater Camp At Home

Folks, it's time to enroll in theater camp from the comfort of your home and experience a performance like no other. Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman's directorial debut, "Theater Camp," wowed audiences with its sharp comedy when it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and now you too can join AdirondACTS, the titular theater camp that's a safe haven for rising stars of the stage. A genuinely hilarious film that authentically captures the intricacies of the art of theater, "Theater Camp" is a must-watch for those who have an affinity towards comedy and on-stage theatrics that ensure that the show must, indeed, go on.

This Searchlight Pictures comedy delves deeper into the world of arts-adjacent summer camps and the absolute chaos that is often inherent in these experiences, served with a side of genuine emotion that tugs at the heartstrings. After the founder of AdirondACTS, Joan (Amy Sedaris), falls into a coma, her aspiring entrepreneur son Troy (Jimmy Tatro), who has no clue about the nuances of theatre, has to keep the camp running. There's also the threat of financial ruin looming large over Troy, and he has to ditch his "crypto bro" sensibilities and submerge himself in a once-in-a-lifetime experience — with valuable help from everyone else, of course.

If you've been wanting to watch "Theater Camp" but missed it in theaters, we've got details when where and when you can stream it.