Here's How To Watch Theater Camp At Home
Folks, it's time to enroll in theater camp from the comfort of your home and experience a performance like no other. Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman's directorial debut, "Theater Camp," wowed audiences with its sharp comedy when it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and now you too can join AdirondACTS, the titular theater camp that's a safe haven for rising stars of the stage. A genuinely hilarious film that authentically captures the intricacies of the art of theater, "Theater Camp" is a must-watch for those who have an affinity towards comedy and on-stage theatrics that ensure that the show must, indeed, go on.
This Searchlight Pictures comedy delves deeper into the world of arts-adjacent summer camps and the absolute chaos that is often inherent in these experiences, served with a side of genuine emotion that tugs at the heartstrings. After the founder of AdirondACTS, Joan (Amy Sedaris), falls into a coma, her aspiring entrepreneur son Troy (Jimmy Tatro), who has no clue about the nuances of theatre, has to keep the camp running. There's also the threat of financial ruin looming large over Troy, and he has to ditch his "crypto bro" sensibilities and submerge himself in a once-in-a-lifetime experience — with valuable help from everyone else, of course.
If you've been wanting to watch "Theater Camp" but missed it in theaters, we've got details when where and when you can stream it.
When can Theater Camp be streamed, rented, or purchased?
"Theater Camp" will be available for streaming on Hulu starting on September 14, 2023, onwards. On the digital front, the film will be available for purchase on the same day at streaming services including Prime Video, Apple TV, and VUDU, among others. These wide ranges of options will allow audiences to pick and choose their source at their convenience, and the digital options also include access to exclusive behind-the-scenes clips that will help enrich your understanding of the film. Digital formats include 4K SDR, HD, and SD qualities.
From a critical perspective, "Theater Camp" received mostly positive reviews and has been praised for the authentic nature of its homage to the theatrical experience. The film currently sits at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it even won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble at Sundance this year.
There's a lot to love about this particular foray into the theatrical life, and the film's ensemble cast does a solid job of offering consistent laughs, while also making space for heartfelt moments that underline the importance of artistic community and fruitful collaboration. The runtime is pretty swift and breezy, as well, rounding off the experience within a sweet 94 minutes.
In case you require more details about the story, here's the film's official synopsis:
"Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy 'Theater Camp' as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat."
What will the bonus features include?
There's much to experience apart from the film itself, as the bonus features included in the digital options include side-by-side featurettes detailing how the creative team of "Theater Camp" worked alongside the huge cast to make their vision a reality. Deleted scenes are also included in the bonus section, allowing you to have a peek into material that did not make it past the cutting room floor, but has comedic value nonetheless.
Apart from this, there's a standard talent showcase introducing the film's cast and crew, along with the nitty-gritties of the roles they fill in, as well as an extended scenes section that provides even more footage from crucial scenes that had to be trimmed for the sake of brevity. There's also an outtake reel, which is bound to contain some fun bloopers that significantly add some laughs to "Theater Camp."
Those with a Hulu subscription can start streaming as soon as the film hits the platform, and if one wishes to rent by opting for digital options, there's plenty to pick and choose from, giving you the luxury to experience the theatrics on your own terms.