Reva's Armor In Obi-Wan Kenobi Hides Her Star Wars History In Plain Sight

However you felt about "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as a whole, you've got to hand it to the series for giving us one of the more complicated antagonists in all of "Star Wars" — Moses Ingram's Reva Sevander, a member of Darth Vader's personal Force-wielding Jedi-hunting hit squad known as the Inquisitors.

From the moment we met her, there was something different about Reva ... and not just because she's a Black woman who served as a member of a group whose ranks otherwise appear to be uniformly composed of individuals with extremely pallid complexions. She was feisty and hungry to prove herself in a way the other Inquisitors weren't. In time, it came to light this was but a mask for a deep well of pain and anger. Reva, we learned, was really a former Youngling who survived Anakin Skywalker's assault on the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66. Having deduced that Anakin was also Vader, Reva did everything she could to win his favor, all in the hopes of getting close enough to kill him.

Speaking with Variety, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" costume designer Suttirat Larlarb talked about the ways she alluded to Reva's history through her armor. She began by "breaking down traditional hard armor to simplify and streamline her so that the form fit in the Inquisitor language but that the details were less flamboyant than the others." In doing so, she subtly planted the seeds for the eventual reveals about the character later in the show.