Moses Ingram Made An Important Change To Reva's Look In Obi-Wan Kenobi

The circle is now complete: Years after the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" anthology film was essentially canceled and then reconfigured as a streaming series for Disney+, the show has officially snagged an Emmy nod for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series. It's a somewhat surprising turn of events; the in-betweenquel about Obi-Wan's years hiding out on Tatooine as a strange old hermit named Ben got a pretty mixed response from audiences, the chief complaint being you could really tell it was designed to be a film at one point. Still, there was a fair deal to like about the series, including Vivien Lyra Blair's performance as a precocious pre-teen Princess Leia and the subplot featuring a brand new character named Reva Sevander.

Played by Moses Ingram (herself already an Emmy nominee for "The Queen's Gambit"), Reva is introduced as being one of the lightsaber-wielding, dark side-powered Inquisitors tasked with hunting down any Jedi who survived Order 66. Of the lot, however, Reva seems especially determined to impress her boss, Darth Vader, and is the only one who knows his secret identity. In time, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) puts the pieces together and discovers the truth — that Reva is actually a former Jedi Youngling who survived Vader's attack on the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Fueled by her desire for revenge, Reva does everything in her power to get closer to Vader in the hopes of killing him, only to find her way back to the light side in what I might argue is the best and certainly the most subversive part of the entire series.

Her performance wasn't the only important contribution Ingram made to "Obi-Wan Kenobi," either. In an interview with NME, she revealed that she requested Reva's original hairdo be changed to accommodate her natural locks, rather than wear a wig.