The Cut Barbie F-Bomb That Would Have Made Quite The Opening Statement

"Barbie" is, without a doubt, one of the weirdest movies to ever make it into the billion-dollar club. Greta Gerwig's candy-colored blockbuster features a horse-based patriarchy, the ghost of Barbie creator Ruth Handler, and an extremely well-executed Snyder cut joke. It's a fantastical, offbeat movie thinly disguised as a mainstream comedy, but it's clear from the very beginning — that "2001: A Space Odyssey" homage opening! — that "Barbie" marches to the beat of its own drum.

According to director Greta Gerwig, though, the movie was initially set to announce itself in a totally different way — by letting Helen Mirren drop an F-bomb in its opening moments. Gerwig spoke about the cut joke on the ReelBlend podcast, and revealed that it was actually meant to tie into a bit about famed physicist Marie Curie that was cut completely from the movie.

"Suffice to say, there was a sort of extended joke with Marie Curie which didn't end up being part of it," Gerwig told the podcast. "But, yes, there was a page one F-bomb that just sort of that set the tone for the whole thing." The joke was first alluded to in a Vogue profile of star Margot Robbie, which noted that she and her husband Tom Ackerley were totally shocked by "a certain joke on page one" of the script."We just looked at each other, pure panic on our faces," Robbie told the outlet, noting that once she finished the script, her first thought was "This is so genius. It is such a shame that we're never going to be able to make this movie."