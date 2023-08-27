The Terrifying True Story Behind Netflix's Things Heard & Seen

The Amanda Seyfried-starring Netflix horror movie "Things Heard & Seen" may have been obliterated by critics and audiences alike, but the story's blending of a traditional ghost story and a true crime tragedy has fans fascinated with how the film came to be. Based on the Elizabeth Brundage book "All Things Cease to Appear," the tale centers on a woman named Catherine Clare who moves to a small rural town with her husband and daughter who begin to suspect their new home may have been the site of some gruesome events. The family begins to witness supernatural entities throughout the house, going so far as to conduct a seance to try and get to the bottom of the hauntings. However, things take a turn for the damned when Catherine realizes that the true horror in her home is still among the land of the living.

"Things Heard & Seen" has been frequently compared to Robert Zemeckis' "What Lies Beneath," but the story's origins are rooted in real-life events that happened to or near author Elizabeth Brundage. Yes, this means that Brundage claims to have felt the presence of a ghost in her own life, which partially inspired her to write her novel. As if that didn't sound unsettling enough, the story's devastating climax is also based on a true event, a horrifying cold case that she once read about and hasn't been able to shake.

Here's the terrifying true story behind Netflix's "Things Heard & Seen."