Why Spectre's Monica Bellucci Doesn't Consider Herself A True 'Bond Girl'

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond movies started strong with Martin Campbell's "Casino Royale" in 2006. Audiences reacted incredibly well to the gruffer, more brutal version of the character, as he fit handily into the world's post-9/11 political hopelessness. A dandyish cartoon James Bond did not fit into the zeitgeist of the '00s, and the character became Dionysian and brutish rather than Apollonian and refined.

The Craig Bond films also introduced a novel concept into the franchise: each film was a direct sequel of the one that preceded it. Ordinarily, Bond films stood on their own, not requiring much knowledge of the films that came before. Now, bad guys could be set up in one picture only to pay off in a later chapter.

Sam Mendes' 2015 film "Spectre" was a prime example of this. Throughout the preceding three movies, James Bond discovered increasingly suspicious clues that a massive network of supervillains was at play. In "Spectre," he finally discovered the title organization as well as its wicked leader, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). It was also revealed that Blofeld had been carrying a long-term personal grudge against Bond.

Also in "Spectre," Italian superstar Monica Bellucci played a character named Lucia Sciarra, the wife of a dangerous assassin that Bond had been stalking. The assassin was dead, but Lucia could provide Bond with a ring and some information, revealing her hated husband's connection to shadowy villains. Naturally, Bond and Lucia become briefly carnally entangled.

In "Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films" by Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that Eon, the Bond franchise's long-running production company, had been asking Bellucci to appear in a Bond movie for years. At age 51, though, Bellucci was no "Bond Girl." She insisted she was a Bond Woman.