Five Nights At Freddy's Continues Josh Hutcherson's Unlikely Transformation Into Genre Movie Star

When Josh Hutcherson was cast in "Five Nights at Freddy's," it just made sense. Director and co-writer Emma Tammi's film adaptation of the lore-heavy hit horror video game franchise has the actor playing Mike Schmidt, an Average Joe who takes a job as the night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, unaware of that tiny issue where the entertainment center's animatronic mascots come to life and begin massacring people after midnight. Mike himself is the type of archetypical hero Hutcherson is best known for portraying; a humble everyman who must rise to the occasion in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

In a way, Hutcherson's unlikely transformation into one of this century's major genre movie and TV actors began with his first feature film, "American Splendor." One of the best comic book adaptations ever made, the film carries over the meta-narrative and autobiographical elements of Harvey Pekar's source material, resulting in a film that's part inventive dramatization, part insightful documentary. While Hutcherson only had a very small role in the film as an unnamed kid dressed as Robin, it kind of set the tone for the career he's had since — making genre films that either scribble outside the lines (like "American Splendor") or, if not that, stand out from their peers.

You can see that in the films Hutcherson starred in growing up, including director Jon Favreau's imaginative financial bomb "Zathura: A Space Adventure" and director Gábor Csupó's acclaimed tear-jerking kids' book adaptation "Bridge to Terabithia." By the end of the 2000s, Hutcherson was going on fantastical adventures with Brendan Fraser in the playfully kitschy "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and tangling with blood-suckers in the not-so-beloved young adult novel-based "Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant." Of course, it was another YA adaptation that affirmed his status as a genre superstar.