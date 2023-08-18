Adam Brody's River Wild Is Bringing White Water Horror Back To Life On Netflix

One of the latest thrillers to hit the ever-changing digital carousel over on Netflix is a new take on an old classic called "River Wild." Currently one of the most viewed releases on the streamer, the adventure film sends viewers hurtling down treacherous whitewater rapids in a fairly straightforward story of survivalist horror. Inspired by director Curtis Hanson's "The River Wild" starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon, this most recent version mostly jettisons the character dynamics of the original 1994 film in favor of the slightly more campy teens-in-peril trope.

Unless you consider "Deliverance" to be horror adjacent (and there are plenty of reasons why that's justifiable), there is a serious drought in the number of genre films offering up high stake thrills taking place on a whitewater rafting trip gone horribly awry. "River Wild" may not necessarily live up to the original, but it does offer up another chance to go back to the rapids for another trip down the river.

The new version stars "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Taran Killam as a seasoned outdoorsman and expert river guide named Gray ready to take his sister, Joey (Leighton Meester), on a life-changing whitewater rafting adventure so the two can have some much-needed bonding time out in the unforgiving wilderness. Their somewhat unstable childhood friend Trevor (Adam Brody) joins the trip as well, along with some incredibly unlucky European tourists. Before they can popcorn off of a few rocks and race down some Class 4 rapids, things already start to go a little sideways when Trevor starts showing signs of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies. From then on, "River Wild" hits a breakneck pace and, thankfully, doesn't let up until the credits roll.