Blue Beetle's Best Easter Egg Is A Tip Of The Hat To Guillermo Del Toro

No matter your current opinion of superhero movies in general, you've got to hand it to "Blue Beetle" director Ángel Manuel Soto — he sure does have great taste in Easter eggs.

While all modern comic book movies are chock-full of references to deeper lore and obscure characters ("Blue Beetle" is no exception in this department), Soto cuts a little deeper. In a film about a young Mexican-American man who becomes a superhero with the backup of his Mexican family, the director cheekily inserts a sly reference to a lesser-known film from one of the greatest living Mexican filmmakers. And it's the only film he actually made entirely in Mexico, no less.

The director is Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro and the film is "Cronos," the filmmaker's 1992 feature debut. And while this could easily be seen as another nod to Mexican culture in a movie full of similar nods, this one cuts a little deeper. Because "Cronos" has more in common with "Blue Beetle" than you'd expect, making this an Easter egg that works on several levels.