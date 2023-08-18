The Last Of Us TV Series Creator Got To Direct His Favorite Scene Of The Show

One of the best things about being a creative who also happens to be a big fan when adapting a significant work is getting to put your own mark on already established characters. You know, add a little bit of your special sauce into the mix.

What HBO's "The Last of Us" did so well is give the game's fans the moments they craved to see brought into live action while also taking radical left turns from time to time. The Frank and Bill episode is a perfect example of this. It's drastically different than anything we experience in the game, but truth be told, it's actually way more meaningful.

This keeps the fans on their toes because they kinda know what's coming next, and they kinda don't.

A small moment that was added to the story is one of the most emotionally impactful. Throughout the entire run of "The Last of Us," Ellie and Joel have come to depend on each other and forge a real bond. They start distrustful and cold, closing themselves off as a survival mechanism in this fungus zombie-infested post-apocalyptic hellscape, but ultimately find a true, loving father/daughter connection with each other. Despite their growing bond, the characters' difficulty communicating openly with each other persists, that is until one particular scene. That's what we're here to talk about.

Co-showrunner Craig Mazin got to direct the first episode of "The Last of Us," and when asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the scene he's most proud of from that first season, his answer was a little surprising, in that it comes from the final episode, which he didn't direct. Well, not entirely.