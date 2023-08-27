The Scrapped Indiana Jones Scene That Had Kate Capshaw In A Full Blown Panic Attack

Let's get one thing straight here: snakes are awesome.

Yes, some are venomous and some could crush the life out of you, but these are some of the coolest reptiles on the planet. And if you're in a controlled situation with someone who knows how to handle them, it is a uniquely ecstatic feeling to let these suckers slither all over you. Okay, I don't need to get up close with a cobra or a black mamba, but if they're behind protective glass I could watch them do their rat-eating thing all day. They're marvelous, misunderstood creatures.

Not everyone agrees. I'd venture to say the vast majority of humanity disagrees with me. Fictional archaeologist Indiana Jones absolutely disagrees with me (though Harrison Ford does not). When it comes to storytelling, I get it. If you're throwing your hero into situations where asps are common, there's no better way to get your audience squirming than to plop him into a sealed-from-the-outside vault loaded with the fanged nasties that did in Cleopatra.

No matter how much I love snakes, I am of mostly sound mind and body, and wouldn't want to contend with this likely lethal predicament either. But on the set of a mega-budget flick directed by the most famous filmmaker on the planet? It's playtime.

Alas, while making the controversial "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Kate Capshaw didn't feel that way.