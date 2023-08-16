Indiana Jones Would Shudder At Harrison Ford's Latest Contribution To Science

Where does the line between fact and fiction begin to blur? Certain once-in-a-generation roles tend to have that effect on their respective actors, like Robert Downey, Jr. and the commonly accepted narrative that he's essentially "playing himself" as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, Harrison Ford has had more than his fair share of portraying iconic characters, and now the star will forever remain indistinguishable from his performances as Indiana Jones, thanks to an unexpected source — the scientific community.

The Hollywood Reporter has the details on this fun story that Indy himself would probably consider to be unsettling. Thanks to a singularly famous line in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which was subsequently doubled down upon and turned into a recurring gag with every proceeding film, even the most casual fans know that there's only one thing that the fearless archaeologist and explorer simply cannot abide: snakes. Naturally, researchers have gone ahead and named a recent discovery of a new species after the actor himself. Meet Tachymenoides harrisonfordi (that's the two-part name derived from Latin describing the genus and then the species of a certain animal, for all those who fell asleep during middle school science class), found in the Andes Mountains in Peru during May of 2022 and that will now forever be associated with the beloved actor.

It feels pretty obvious to us that Indy himself would absolutely hate this honor, but it's the thought that counts! As for Ford, the longtime conservationist and environmental advocate's response was as quintessential as it gets. Check out the details below!