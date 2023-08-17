Barbie's Scrapped Kiss Scene Sounds Like It Would've Been Way Too Weird
If you were someone who had Barbies and/or Kens as a kid, you probably mashed their faces together to make them kiss. You may have mashed them together for other reasons, but for our purposes today, it's all about the plastic smooches. Or, rather, about not having plastic smooches at all. The "Barbie" movie has blown away the box office with some wild totals, recently surpassing "The Dark Knight" as Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest domestic release ever and hitting $1 billion at the box office in just 17 days. "Barbie" gave us a live-action version of scenarios we played out as kids, like Barbie and Ken in space, on a camping trip, having a dance party, and so much more, but it didn't give us any kissing scenes.
That doesn't mean the idea wasn't part of the planning, of course. In fact, one almost happens in the version we got as Ken asks Barbie if he can stay overnight at her place, though neither of them knows exactly what that would mean. As it turns out, the production did try to figure out what it would look like if Barbie and Ken kissed, according to a People interview on Instagram with stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
'They don't know how'
Robbie joked about it not being "a win" for her not to kiss Gosling in a film they did together, and said, "All my girlfriends were like, 'You did a whole movie with him, and you didn't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge of this one.' I was like, 'I know.'" They did give the idea a shot, though. Robbie mentioned whether or not they should try the open-mouth (which she pantomimed) kiss, with Gosling adding, "They're just banging." (Yeah, I get the double entendre and giggled as well, so don't feel bad.)
The thing is, if you're trying to mimic how kids played with their Barbies and Kens as realistically as possible (like showering with no water or floating down from level to level in the Barbie Dreamhouse instead of using stairs), their entire bodies would have to be swinging back and forth, and their eyes would be open and lips completely still. It's kind of icky to think about.
Gosling said of the whole thing, "They don't know how. It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be. I'm so glad all of that got cut out." Robbie added, "You're just banging them together." Ultimately it worked out not having it in there. It would have pushed it past the fairytale and made us think too much about the actual mechanics of it all. It didn't exactly hurt the film, now did it?
"Barbie" is currently in theaters.