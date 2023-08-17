Barbie's Scrapped Kiss Scene Sounds Like It Would've Been Way Too Weird

Robbie joked about it not being "a win" for her not to kiss Gosling in a film they did together, and said, "All my girlfriends were like, 'You did a whole movie with him, and you didn't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge of this one.' I was like, 'I know.'" They did give the idea a shot, though. Robbie mentioned whether or not they should try the open-mouth (which she pantomimed) kiss, with Gosling adding, "They're just banging." (Yeah, I get the double entendre and giggled as well, so don't feel bad.)

The thing is, if you're trying to mimic how kids played with their Barbies and Kens as realistically as possible (like showering with no water or floating down from level to level in the Barbie Dreamhouse instead of using stairs), their entire bodies would have to be swinging back and forth, and their eyes would be open and lips completely still. It's kind of icky to think about.

Gosling said of the whole thing, "They don't know how. It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be. I'm so glad all of that got cut out." Robbie added, "You're just banging them together." Ultimately it worked out not having it in there. It would have pushed it past the fairytale and made us think too much about the actual mechanics of it all. It didn't exactly hurt the film, now did it?

"Barbie" is currently in theaters.