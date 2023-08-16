Here's How You Can Watch Fast X At Home

The good news for anyone who doesn't have a subscription to Peacock — or doesn't want to sign up for one — is that there are several other ways to watch "Fast X" at home. The other, even better news is that you can watch it right now and don't have to wait. It's just going to cost a little bit of money and, depending on how you choose to go about it, will require a Blu-ray player.

For physical media collectors out there, the movie is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4KK Ultra HD. The Blu-ray is currently listed for $24.99 on Amazon, with the 4K going for $29.99. As we've seen in recent months, streaming is very much not permanent, and physical media still has a lot of value for that reason. So, in the age of too many streaming services, a physical copy of a movie you love is not a bad way to go.

Aside from that, the film is available to rent on VOD right now as well. Retailers such as Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu provide access to the film for a fee. Currently, that fee is $19.99 for a 48-hour rental as the movie is still in the "premium" VOD window, which is something that started during the pandemic. The price typically goes down after several weeks. Once the movie hits Peacock, it will probably be cheaper to rent, if that helps inform one's decision on how to watch it. The key thing is that viewers have several options for home viewing to suit their needs.