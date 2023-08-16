Here's How You Can Watch Fast X At Home
One of the biggest movies of the year is finally racing home for your streaming convenience. "Fast X," one of the final installments in the Fast Saga, will soon be available on a major streaming service, providing everyone the option to watch the blockbuster from the comfort of home. But fear not! There are several options for those who wish to catch up with Dom and the gang, not limited to a single streamer. We've got you covered.
The film, directed by Louis Leterrier ("Clash of the Titans," "The Incredible Hulk"), made $704 million at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. It's also one of the most expensive movies ever made, but that is neither here nor there. For those who perhaps missed it in theaters, or just wish to revisit the craziness, here's what you need to know.
Fast X arrives on Peacock in September
"Fast X" will be streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning Friday, September 15, 2023. Universal Pictures decided to give the film a pretty healthy life on other platforms, as it debuted in theaters in May. They were in no rush to bring the film to streaming to maximize profit elsewhere. But for anyone who exercised patience, it will soon be rewarded.
The tenth installment in the franchise (not counting "Hobbs & Shaw") was met with a somewhat mixed response from critics, but Jason Momoa's villain earned a great deal of praise. You can read /Film's 8 out of 10 review right here. It brought back many familiar favorites as part of the stacked cast, which also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. For those who might need a refresher, the official synopsis for "Fast X" reads as follows:
In 2011's "Fast Five," Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.
Are there other ways to watch Fast X at home?
The good news for anyone who doesn't have a subscription to Peacock — or doesn't want to sign up for one — is that there are several other ways to watch "Fast X" at home. The other, even better news is that you can watch it right now and don't have to wait. It's just going to cost a little bit of money and, depending on how you choose to go about it, will require a Blu-ray player.
For physical media collectors out there, the movie is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4KK Ultra HD. The Blu-ray is currently listed for $24.99 on Amazon, with the 4K going for $29.99. As we've seen in recent months, streaming is very much not permanent, and physical media still has a lot of value for that reason. So, in the age of too many streaming services, a physical copy of a movie you love is not a bad way to go.
Aside from that, the film is available to rent on VOD right now as well. Retailers such as Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu provide access to the film for a fee. Currently, that fee is $19.99 for a 48-hour rental as the movie is still in the "premium" VOD window, which is something that started during the pandemic. The price typically goes down after several weeks. Once the movie hits Peacock, it will probably be cheaper to rent, if that helps inform one's decision on how to watch it. The key thing is that viewers have several options for home viewing to suit their needs.