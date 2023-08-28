Star Trek: SNW's Zero G Musical Number Was Almost Even More Over The Top

While I obviously haven't seen the version of the scene Downs initially envisioned, I think the version of "Keeping Secrets" we got was still lovely. The song is about Una's life spent hiding her identity as an Ilyrian, but the pressure to feel safer when hidden is something that can also apply to all of her colleagues in this episode — including La'an, who has complicated, dimension-spanning feelings for James Kirk (Paul Wesley). The scene's staging may be comparatively uncomplicated, but that allows us to focus on the truth of the lyrics and the complementary nature of the pair's voices.

The scene works to both further La'an's character arc and to help us better understand what Una went through earlier this season when her Ilyrian background was put on trial. "All the pressure it takes to create a diamond/Is the road to ruin paved by intentions of fools," she sings, "Nice people who/Couldn't keep a secret." Ultimately, Una reveals, she wishes she'd never had to learn how to keep secrets to survive. The scene is made even more poignant when you remember that La'an initially worried that she was the one who accidentally revealed Una's status to Starfleet.

If you're already crossing your fingers for a "Keeping Secrets" deleted scene on the home video edition of season 2, you may be waiting a while: it sounds like the scene never made it past the conception stage. "That was the one thing that wasn't, like, left on the floor because there became a decision not to do that," Downs explained to TrekMovie. "But I had earlier thought, 'Oh, that's gonna be cool.' And in looking at it, it still keeps it grounded and intimate."

