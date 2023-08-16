Does Blue Beetle Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been a rough year for DC, but Warner Bros. is looking to turn it around with "Blue Beetle." Starring Xolo Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") as Jamie Reyes, this represents the character's first trip to the big screen in live-action. It also shouldn't be lost on anyone that this movie was originally supposed to go directly to HBO Max (now just called Max) but was given a theatrical release instead. The early buzz has been largely positive, and this could serve as a late summer surprise for moviegoers. For those venturing to theaters to see what DC has to offer, we're here to give you a little help by letting you know what, if any, credits scenes are attached to the film, and how that will impact your viewing experience.
To be crystal clear, this is a spoiler-free guide. Proceed without fear as we're not here to spoil anything at all. We're merely going to explain the situation in regard to the movie's credits scenes so that viewers can make an informed choice as to whether or not they wish to bail as soon as the credits begin rolling or wait it out. So let's get into it!
Does Blue Beetle have a credits scene?
In short and to get right to it, yes, there are multiple credits scenes attached to director Angel Manuel Soto's "Blue Beetle." First up, there is a mid-credits scene that takes place a little bit after the credits initially begin rolling. But that's just part of it. There is also another, second scene that pops up for a post-credits stinger at the very end.
So those who wish to truly see everything that this movie has to offer need to be patient and sit through the entirety of the credits. Plan accordingly so far as bathroom breaks are concerned and all of that jazz. That's that. But for those who want a little more spoiler-free context, let's go over how important these scenes are, vaguely speaking.
How important is the scene?
For those who are invested in "Blue Beetle," and maybe the potential future of the DC Universe, the mid-credits scene is particularly important. This is one of those "we'll have stuff to talk about" scenes, capable of inspiring conversation between friends who enjoy speculating about such things. So this is most definitely worth waiting for, especially with the pending reboot of the DCU on the way beginning in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy." There is much to consider!
As for the after-credits scene, it's not quite so important. It's more of a fun gag that just adds a little something for those who exercise patience and don't just make a mad dash for the lobby. But don't expect anything significantly consequential to happen if you decide to wait out the credits.
And there you have it! All that's left to do now is enjoy the movie, dear reader.
Angel Manuel Soto directed the film from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"). The cast also includes Adriana Barraza ("Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C."), Bruna Marquezine ("God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo ("Sicario"), Susan Sarandon ("Monarch"), George Lopez ("The Smurfs"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), and Harvey Guillén ("Harley Quinn").
"Blue Beetle" hits theaters on August 18, 2023.