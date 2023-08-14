Blue Beetle Director Has One Marvel Actor In Mind For Pending Bane Project

Director Angel Manuel Soto's "Blue Beetle" will give DC fans their first Latino lead superhero and early buzz for the film suggests it's a unique and emotional ride. Telling the story of young Jaime Reyes ("Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña) and his discovery of an ancient artifact that transforms him into the titular superhero, "Blue Beetle" will try to make up for DC's recent run of lackluster efforts. If it can turn things around, Manuel Soto will have done the seemingly impossible with a film that was originally set for a straight-to-streaming release.

Interestingly enough, as Variety reported back in July, when he received the call to meet with Warner Bros., Manuel Soto had a whole pitch ready to go and it wasn't for "Blue Beetle." His idea was to give Batman villain Bane an origin story, in a not dissimilar way to Todd Phillips' "Joker." This take would, as the Puerto Rican-born filmmaker told The Playlist, draw parallels between Bane and "the history of interventionism in Latin America and the Caribbean."

But as he would quickly discover, the studio was intent on steering the conversation in a different direction. Manuel Soto said, "I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like [Bane] comes to be ... [but] the conversation was not about that." Instead, Warners offered the director "Blue Beetle," and now the movie is almost upon us. But it seems he hasn't forgotten his dream of a Bane solo outing.