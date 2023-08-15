Controversial Sound Of Freedom Is Now One Of 2023's 10 Biggest Movies At The Domestic Box Office

In a summer filled with shocking disappointments and surprise hits, nothing has been more surprising than the controversial faith-based "Sound of Freedom." Hailing from Angel Studios and starring Jim Caviezel ("Person of Interest"), the film took the industry and exhibitors by surprise when it first hit theaters over the Fourth of July holiday. It has been on a tear ever since. Now, in its sixth weekend and as the summer movie season is winding down, the film has officially become one of the highest-grossing domestic releases of 2023.

"Sound of Freedom" has now amassed $172.84 million domestically, per The Numbers, putting it just above "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($172.64 million) to make it the tenth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year. The fact that a movie with next to no mainstream advertising ahead of its release has surpassed an "Indiana Jones" movie from Disney and Lucasfilm in North America is downright shocking. Even more shocking? It may yet overtake "John Wick: Chapter 4" ($187.1 million) to climb even higher on the charts.

In its most recent weekend, "Sound of Freedom" took in another $4.8 million, whereas "Dial of Destiny" is completely running out of gas, bringing in just $921,000. So director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde's film about the exploits of real-life figure Tim Ballard, who has devoted much of his life to saving children from child traffickers, still has room to run. This has no doubt been a welcome surprise for exhibitors such as AMC who sorely need people to fill seats in their theaters, but this movie's success is by no means a cut-and-dry, roundly positive thing.