A Quirky Hat Move In Indiana Jones 5 Was Improvised By Harrison Ford Himself

Case in point: the scene early on when a de-aged Indy has an adventure on a Nazi train trying to make off with all the stolen artifacts and valuable art they can as WW2 is coming to an end.

Harrison Ford may have been de-aged for this sequence, but it's still him under that digital makeup. The downside is you have an older guy talking and moving ... well, like an older guy, even though he looks young. The upside, though, is you get the mind that made Indiana Jones an icon there in the moment to contribute sometimes tiny things that all add up to make the character feel right.

One moment like that is when Indy encounters Mads Mikkelsen's Dr. Voller. He just smiles at the dude before holding his fedora up to his face and following that up with a heavy punch. We've never seen Indy do that before, but it just feels right, right? Well, that was all Harrison Ford's idea.

Oh, and another interesting bit of trivia about this scene: remember when they had to shut down production because Ford got injured? Well, it was this exact shot. He was rehearsing his movement so director James Mangold and his cinematographer would know what Ford was going for and he tore his subscapularis off the rotator in his shoulder. It required surgery and Ford was out of commission for a month before he could get back in front of the camera again.

Yet another example of just how invested he was in Indiana Jones. He didn't even pull his punches during the rehearsal!