Why Kelly Rowland's Controversial Freddy Vs Jason Line Is Still Debated 20 Years Later

Slasher films are known for their one-liners, both the badass and the embarrassing. Dr. Loomis in the "Halloween" series, Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series, Ghostface in the numerous "Scream" flicks, Pinhead in the "Hellraiser" films, and just about everything Chucky has ever said throughout his franchise have all birthed quotes as memorable as the characters who say them. In the delightfully silly "Freddy vs Jason," one of the most infamous lines is not spoken by either slasher icon or even the film's final girl, but by the secondary character Kia, played Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child.

When Kia comes face to face with Freddy Krueger, she doesn't cower in fear — she mocks him. Freddy Krueger thrives on fear, and by choosing to humiliate him instead, she defangs him quite a bit. She spends much of the movie being mouthy to everyone anyway, so it also feels in line with the character. She accuses his long razor fingers as him compensating for being a little short in the trunks, and he refers to her as "dark meat." It's racist as hell, but it's in line with the kind of messed-up stuff Freddy Krueger would say to a would-be victim. And then, out of left field, Kia utters the line heard 'round the horror world:

"What kind of f*ggot" – she pauses for emphasis – "runs around in a Christmas sweater?"

The line has been hotly debated for the last two decades, with some folks (including the film's writers) finding it wildly inappropriate, others viewing it as an utterly hilarious dig, and some falling somewhere in the middle. But one of the bigger mysteries is how the hell the line ended up in the final film, as it wasn't in the original script.